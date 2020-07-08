Ingrid (Mahr) Muir, age 68, passed away peacefully on June 29th, 2020, due to congestive heart failure. Ingrid was born November 28th, 1951, in Dudenhofen, Germany, to Adolf and Gerdrude Mahr. Ingrid came to the states in 1974 to be near her very best friend, her sister. While she was here, she met and married her friend and love, Larry Wayne Muir, in 1981. Ingrid loved to love. She touched many hearts with her unique smile, big heart, and charisma. She was always willing to help a friend and never turned down someone in need. Ingrid is survived by five children, Silke Soltau-Jung, Patricia Schoops, Dwane Costa, Ramon Costa, Tamara Muir, twelve grand-children, sister, Regina Mahr, brother, Peter Weih, nephew, Lorenzo Aswell, of which she loved and touched deeply. Those we love don't go away; they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard but always near, still loved, still missed, and held so dear. Services will be private and under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.



