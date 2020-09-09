Inola A. Garrett transitioned to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on September 2, 2020.
Inola was predeceased by her parents, Reverend Milton and Irma Wise; two sisters, Gwendolyn Wise and Yvonne Williams; and one brother, Arthur Wise. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Gerald; her two children, LaNita (Thomas) Osborne, Tabin G. (Katrina) Garrett; three brothers, Willie (Rosalyn) Wise, Francois (Bonita) Wise and Pierre Wise; three sisters, Vandee Clark, Alanna Wise, Marsha Drew and a host of extended family members, friends and fitness students.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Inola's service will be private. However, Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home will be streaming the service live via Facebook on Saturday, September 12, at 4:00 pm for friends and loved ones who cannot attend.Please visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com
