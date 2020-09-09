1/1
Inola A. Garrett
{ "" }
Inola A. Garrett transitioned to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on September 2, 2020.

Inola was predeceased by her parents, Reverend Milton and Irma Wise; two sisters, Gwendolyn Wise and Yvonne Williams; and one brother, Arthur Wise. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Gerald; her two children, LaNita (Thomas) Osborne, Tabin G. (Katrina) Garrett; three brothers, Willie (Rosalyn) Wise, Francois (Bonita) Wise and Pierre Wise; three sisters, Vandee Clark, Alanna Wise, Marsha Drew and a host of extended family members, friends and fitness students.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Inola's service will be private. However, Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home will be streaming the service live via Facebook on Saturday, September 12, at 4:00 pm for friends and loved ones who cannot attend.Please visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share fond memories and words of condolence.


Published in Daily Press on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
7578274670
