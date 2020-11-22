My Dear Allen, words cannot tell you how this news has left me heartbroken. I can only know that you have lost not only your wife but your best friend! You two were the epitomy of what marriage was about. I never remember you two EVER speaking a harsh word to each other There was ALWAYS laughter and MANY stories of travel, the kids, & of course Renee’s daily adventures of life in her crazy world

She always made Christmas a joy and tradition with each year adding a new handmade “Disney Character” to her tree. She was UNIQUE in more ways than one and lived life to the fullest. I know you will miss her terribly but remember she is with her Memaw( Mom) and God who she loved dearly and he is greeting her with open arms. I love you Allen and know that Christopher and I will always remember the great memories!

My love always and sorrow!

Diana Koskinas Scott

