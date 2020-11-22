1/1
Irene Antoinette Koskinas "Renee" Hanrahan
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene Antoinette "Renee" Koskinas Hanrahan, a Smithfield resident since 1991, on Sunday, November 15, unexpectedly and by natural causes left her loving family on this earth to join her late family and friends. Born on November 29, 1938 in Newport News to Anthony Adam and Frances Mae Koskinas, she graduated from Newport News High School, Class of 1956, voted "Most Typical" in the senior hall of fame, attesting to the affection felt for her by classmates. After high school she worked first for Noland Co., followed by service with General Electric and Interstate Electronics (both in the Shipyard). To have a schedule serving her sons' school days, she worked at Sears in telephone shopping before her final 22 working years as a teachers' assistant in the Newport New Public Schools.

Preceded in death by her parents and her sister Peggy Denison of Pennsylvania, she is survived, with much love, by her husband of 63 years, and best friend, Allan; her loving sons, Gary Hanrahan M.D. of Atlanta and Gregory Hanrahan of Williamsburg; her granddaughters, Rebecca Hanrahan of Atlanta and Sarah Hanrahan of New York City; a sister Mary Munger, and a brother Anthony Koskinas, both of North Carolina; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Renee had an adventuresome spirit and loved visiting New York City in past years, especially the stage doors after enjoying Broadway shows, dearly loved to take pictures with her digital camera, and in the latter half of her life she became an avid lover of books. She was a kind person, one of a kind, a friend to all, and leaves a giant void in many hearts.

A member of Liberty Baptist Church for more than 50 years, Renee was most active in her younger years, and a true believer in Jesus Christ.

A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home. Burial will follow in St. Luke's Memorial Park in Smithfield. COVID-19 restrictions are being followed and masks and social distancing are required.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Renee's name to Liberty Baptist Church, 1021 Big Bethel Road, Hampton, VA 23666.

Please leave condolences at www.wjsmithandsonfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
(757)-596-6911
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 21, 2020
Dear Allan, I was so saddened to learn of Renee's unexpected passing. Our dads came from Crete, Greece, as young boys, with their families on the same ship to the United States. The two families were close.
Renee Lampros Brown
Friend
November 20, 2020
My Dear Allen, words cannot tell you how this news has left me heartbroken. I can only know that you have lost not only your wife but your best friend! You two were the epitomy of what marriage was about. I never remember you two EVER speaking a harsh word to each other There was ALWAYS laughter and MANY stories of travel, the kids, & of course Renee’s daily adventures of life in her crazy world
She always made Christmas a joy and tradition with each year adding a new handmade “Disney Character” to her tree. She was UNIQUE in more ways than one and lived life to the fullest. I know you will miss her terribly but remember she is with her Memaw( Mom) and God who she loved dearly and he is greeting her with open arms. I love you Allen and know that Christopher and I will always remember the great memories!
My love always and sorrow!
Diana Koskinas Scott
Diana Scott
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved