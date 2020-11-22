Irene Antoinette "Renee" Koskinas Hanrahan, a Smithfield resident since 1991, on Sunday, November 15, unexpectedly and by natural causes left her loving family on this earth to join her late family and friends. Born on November 29, 1938 in Newport News to Anthony Adam and Frances Mae Koskinas, she graduated from Newport News High School, Class of 1956, voted "Most Typical" in the senior hall of fame, attesting to the affection felt for her by classmates. After high school she worked first for Noland Co., followed by service with General Electric and Interstate Electronics (both in the Shipyard). To have a schedule serving her sons' school days, she worked at Sears in telephone shopping before her final 22 working years as a teachers' assistant in the Newport New Public Schools.
Preceded in death by her parents and her sister Peggy Denison of Pennsylvania, she is survived, with much love, by her husband of 63 years, and best friend, Allan; her loving sons, Gary Hanrahan M.D. of Atlanta and Gregory Hanrahan of Williamsburg; her granddaughters, Rebecca Hanrahan of Atlanta and Sarah Hanrahan of New York City; a sister Mary Munger, and a brother Anthony Koskinas, both of North Carolina; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Renee had an adventuresome spirit and loved visiting New York City in past years, especially the stage doors after enjoying Broadway shows, dearly loved to take pictures with her digital camera, and in the latter half of her life she became an avid lover of books. She was a kind person, one of a kind, a friend to all, and leaves a giant void in many hearts.
A member of Liberty Baptist Church for more than 50 years, Renee was most active in her younger years, and a true believer in Jesus Christ.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home. Burial will follow in St. Luke's Memorial Park in Smithfield. COVID-19 restrictions are being followed and masks and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Renee's name to Liberty Baptist Church, 1021 Big Bethel Road, Hampton, VA 23666.
Please leave condolences at www.wjsmithandsonfh.com
.