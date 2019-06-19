|
|
Irene Bulat
Irene Bulat of Williamsburg passed on June 13, 2019. She was 93 years old. She was predeceased by her husband John and her son-in-law Peter Ryan. She is survived by her daughters Ann Dunkle (Heber Jr.) and Jaroslawa Ryan and her grandchildren, Lisa Gaskin (Jeff), Heber Dunkle III (Lily), Stephanie Toothaker (Thomas), Rene Ryan and Kelly Orphanides (Greg). Irene also had eight great-grandchildren. Irene was born in Krakovets, Ukraine and lived most of her life in Yonkers, New York where she worked for Precision Valve for thirty years. She moved to Williamsburg in 2001 and lived with her daughter Ann and son-in-law Heber.
