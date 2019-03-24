|
Irene Deane Church, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. She was born in Vale, NC on July 8, 1927. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Marion; daughters Brenda (David) Flowers, Wanda (Bill) Boyles, Pamela (John) Voss, 8 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren and her brother, Larry Hicks.Deane was preceded in death by her mother, Bonnie Mode Hicks and father, Archie Mode, four sisters, Frankie, Georgia, Margie and Bette and two brothers, Wintfred and Clarence. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 PM Monday, March 25th, at James River Baptist Church, Williamsburg. Funeral services will be held at West Hampton Baptist Church, Tuesday, March 26, at 2 PM, with viewing starting at 1 PM. Interment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park.In Iieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Annie Armstrong Easter offering through James River or West Hampton Baptist Churches. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolences with the family.
