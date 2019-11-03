|
|
Irene Franklin Mears was born November 8, 1923, in San Angelo, Texas, and peacefully died on October 1, 2019. Irene studied nursing at Shannon Memorial Hospital School of Nursing before marrying Army Air Forces Sergeant Ivron D. Mears (Melfa, Va.). After the war, they began their new life together in Virginia. After raising their children, Irene worked 34 years at Peninsula Orthopedic Associates. Irene's passions were following Christ, reading and traveling. She was a dedicated member of First United Methodist Church for nearly 70 years, and took special joy in her United Methodist Women and Bithynia Sunday school class. Her love of Christ was embodied in her involvement in hospice and Meals on Wheels, as well as in the raising of her family, her ever-present smile and kind words for others. Irene was preceded in death by her beloved husband and daughter, Ivron ('87) and Elaine M. Kempf ('12). She is survived by her son, Ivan L. Mears, grandchildren Elana Mears West, Marnie Mears Salee, Warren Dunaway Mears and Laura Kempf, as well as seven great grandchildren. Her homegoing service will be held at First United Methodist Church in Hilton at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 9. (In lieu of flowers, Irene requested donations be made to First United Methodist Church's general fund.)
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 3, 2019