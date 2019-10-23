|
Irene M., 84, of Mechanicsville, Va., previously of Newport News, passed on October 20, 2019. She was born in Hopewell on September 5, 1935, was a loving mother and wife and faithfully served as secretary of Warwick Memorial UMC in Newport News. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, George Washington Wyatt, Jr. "Toby." Irene is survived by her daughter, Natalie Wyatt Dalton and husband Keith of White Stone, Va. and brother, Ralph Burian McCulley. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 noon on Friday, October 25, 2019, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Rd., with a service to follow at 1 p.m. at Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to lls.org, or stjude.org.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 23, 2019