Irene Marie Lee, 61, of Hampton passed away on December 6th. Irene was born to Calvin and Esther Bragg on July 11, 1958 and grew up on Lynnhaven Drive with her 4 siblings. Her passions were animals and recycling, her love of horses was most displayed in her days of working as a farrier. Irene was a graduate of Christopher Newport University and Riverside School of Nursing. Becoming a Registered Nurse was her proudest moment. She practiced as an RN on the CVT unit of Riverside Regional Medical Center. Irene had impressive work experiences to include chemistry work at Virginia Power and Newport News Shipyard. Irene was preceded in death by her parents, brother, and nephew. She is survived by two daughters Catherine Erickson and Caitlin Lee, grandchildren Shaydon, Brian, Nevaeh, Nevin, Nyla, Noel, Naomi and Noah, whom will greatly miss Tutu, three sisters, three nieces, one nephew and a great amount of extended family. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 PM on December 21st at Denbigh Presbyterian Church with Reverend Deborah Dail officiating.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 14, 2019