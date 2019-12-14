Home

POWERED BY

Services
Denbigh Presbyterian Church
302 Denbigh Blvd
Newport News, VA 23608
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Denbigh Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Marie (Bragg) Lee


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Marie (Bragg) Lee Obituary
Irene Marie Lee, 61, of Hampton passed away on December 6th. Irene was born to Calvin and Esther Bragg on July 11, 1958 and grew up on Lynnhaven Drive with her 4 siblings. Her passions were animals and recycling, her love of horses was most displayed in her days of working as a farrier. Irene was a graduate of Christopher Newport University and Riverside School of Nursing. Becoming a Registered Nurse was her proudest moment. She practiced as an RN on the CVT unit of Riverside Regional Medical Center. Irene had impressive work experiences to include chemistry work at Virginia Power and Newport News Shipyard. Irene was preceded in death by her parents, brother, and nephew. She is survived by two daughters Catherine Erickson and Caitlin Lee, grandchildren Shaydon, Brian, Nevaeh, Nevin, Nyla, Noel, Naomi and Noah, whom will greatly miss Tutu, three sisters, three nieces, one nephew and a great amount of extended family. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 PM on December 21st at Denbigh Presbyterian Church with Reverend Deborah Dail officiating.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -