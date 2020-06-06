Irene Mary Urbanski of Williamsburg, VA, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020, two months shy of her 97th birthday.
Irene was born in Dickson City, PA on August 7, 1923, the eldest child of Julia and Frank Brzostek. She was predeceased by her siblings, Edward Brzostek, Chester Brzostek and Eleanor Brazill, and survived by her sister, Patricia Clarke of Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania.
Irene graduated from Waverly High School in Waverly, PA at age 16, and later from the Hahnemann Hospital School of Nursing in Scranton in August 1944. Irene served in the Cadet Nurse Corps during World War II. While raising her family, Irene worked tirelessly as a registered nurse and nursing supervisor, retiring from Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News in 1986. Irene was instrumental in founding the Virginia Head Injury Foundation, now the Brain Injury Association of Virginia, and was President of its Tidewater Chapter.
Irene married Steven M. Urbanski on December 1, 1945, and they spent 58 years together until his death in January 2004. Irene loved reading, travelling, gardening, and most of all her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Irene is survived by her children, Jim Urbanski (Rita) of St. Augustine, FL., Steve Urbanski, Jr. (Jan) of Okatie, S.C., Mike Urbanski (Ellen) of Roanoke, VA, Terry McGlennon (John) of Williamsburg, VA, and Tim Urbanski (Karen) of Newport News, VA; as well as her grandchildren Jeff Urbanski (Marlyn) of Brookfield, WI., Julie Urbanski of Rochester Hills, MI., Jack Urbanski (Leisel) of Zionsville, IN, Rob Urbanski (Karen) of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., Ben Urbanski (Lorena) of Alexandria, VA, Will Urbanski (Amelia) of Whitefish, MT., Sarah Urbanski of Roanoke, VA, Andrew McGlennon, of Austin, TX., and Colin McGlennon of Pittsburgh, PA. She also has seven great grandchildren, Sophia, Isabela, Everett, Nolan, Carter, Beckett and Jane Urbanski.
The family is grateful to the staff of Clare Bridge at Brookdale Williamsburg for the love and exceptional care they provided Irene.
The family is planning to hold a memorial celebration at some point in the future given the current pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you support the charity of your choice in Irene's memory. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsencares.com.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 6, 2020.