Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 565-1141
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Coates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Moore Coates

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Irene Moore Coates Obituary
Irene Moore Coates, 72, of Williamsburg, VA passed away May 4, 2019. She leaves behind two daughters, Annette Ozmer and her husband, Brad and Kristie Davis and her husband, Mike; five grandchildren, Brandon, Kaitlyn, Blake, Haley, Elizabeth; and one great- grandchild, Miah. The family will receive friends at the Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd., Williamsburg, VA from 6 PM to 8 PM on Wednesday, May 15. The Funeral Service will be held at James River Baptist Church, 4931 Centerville Rd, Williamsburg, VA at 11 AM on Thursday, May 16. Interment will be private. Irene was a beloved mother, grandmother and friend. She will be missed immensely. Online condolences may be offered at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
Download Now