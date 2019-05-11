|
|
Irene Moore Coates, 72, of Williamsburg, VA passed away May 4, 2019. She leaves behind two daughters, Annette Ozmer and her husband, Brad and Kristie Davis and her husband, Mike; five grandchildren, Brandon, Kaitlyn, Blake, Haley, Elizabeth; and one great- grandchild, Miah. The family will receive friends at the Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd., Williamsburg, VA from 6 PM to 8 PM on Wednesday, May 15. The Funeral Service will be held at James River Baptist Church, 4931 Centerville Rd, Williamsburg, VA at 11 AM on Thursday, May 16. Interment will be private. Irene was a beloved mother, grandmother and friend. She will be missed immensely. Online condolences may be offered at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on May 11, 2019