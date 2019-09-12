|
Irene Rebecca Young Taylor, 77, passed away on September 11, 2019 at Riverside Hospital after
a courageous battle with lung cancer. She was born on July 27, 1942 in Pittsburgh, PA and has
lived in Newport News, VA since 1970. She was preceded in death by her parents: Milton E. and Irene R. Young; a brother Thomas; and two sisters- Newana and Judy.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Dr. Howard T. Taylor, Jr., a son Gregory (Carol) and three grandchildren: Courtenay, Ethan and Emilee, all of Powhatan, VA. She is also survived by a sister, Joan Dolan, of Oakmont, PA.
Irene retired from Newport News Schools as an elementary and reading teacher. She particularly enjoyed working with young children and was an exceptional teacher providing positive change for her students. She was a dedicated and beloved wife, mother and grandmother who cared deeply for her family and she was loved and admired by them. She was a member of North Riverside Baptist Church for many years and had a strong Christian faith and love of God. Irene graduated from Bethany College in West Virginia and did graduate work at the University of Pittsburgh and the College of William and Mary. Prior to joining the Newport News School System she taught in the Monroeville, PA and Mercer, PA school systems. The visitation is scheduled from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Altmeyer Funeral Home-Denbigh. There will be a private burial for family only. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 12, 2019