Irma Jean Woodruff Hargrove, 87, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in Newport News, Virginia. Jean was born June 8, 1932 in Northampton County, North Carolina to the late Lucille Hargrave Woodruff and Clyde Woodruff.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Lee Hargrove; her sisters, Medie Merritt, Johnnie Sue Davis and her brother, Thurman Woodruff Sr. Jean is survived by her brothers, Glenn Woodruff (Priscilla) of Roanoke Rapids, NC, Lenn Woodruff (Jean) of Garysburg, NC and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Although she never had children of her own, she is also survived by 13 children she loved and nurtured for many years as their childcare provider.
A Funeral Service to celebrate Jean's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour following the service at the funeral home. A Graveside Service will take place on Monday at 1:00 p.m. at Crestview Memorial Cemetery, 489 Smith Church Road, Roanoke Rapids, NC. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 25, 2019