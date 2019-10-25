Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Crestview Memorial Cemetery
489 Smith Church Road
Roanoke Rapids, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for IRMA HARGROVE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IRMA JEAN WOODRUFF HARGROVE


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
IRMA JEAN WOODRUFF HARGROVE Obituary
Irma Jean Woodruff Hargrove, 87, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in Newport News, Virginia. Jean was born June 8, 1932 in Northampton County, North Carolina to the late Lucille Hargrave Woodruff and Clyde Woodruff.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Lee Hargrove; her sisters, Medie Merritt, Johnnie Sue Davis and her brother, Thurman Woodruff Sr. Jean is survived by her brothers, Glenn Woodruff (Priscilla) of Roanoke Rapids, NC, Lenn Woodruff (Jean) of Garysburg, NC and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Although she never had children of her own, she is also survived by 13 children she loved and nurtured for many years as their childcare provider.

A Funeral Service to celebrate Jean's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour following the service at the funeral home. A Graveside Service will take place on Monday at 1:00 p.m. at Crestview Memorial Cemetery, 489 Smith Church Road, Roanoke Rapids, NC. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of IRMA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weymouth Funeral Home
Download Now