Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Irmgard E. Blyden

Irmgard E. Blyden Obituary
Hayes: Irmgard Elizabeth Blyden, 85, died February 18, 2019. She was born in Germany, but had lived in Gloucester for many years. She is survived by her husband, Vincent E. Blyden; daughter, Angela B. Bryant; and grandchildren, Jasmine and Devonte Bryant.A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Hogg Funeral Home, Gloucester Point. Interment will follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday from 10 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Please visit www.hoggfh.com to share condolences and memories.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 21, 2019
