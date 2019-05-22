Home

Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
Irmgard F. Bryan

Irmgard F. Bryan Obituary
Irmgard F. Bryan, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister died on May 26, 2019 at the age of 92.The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m. Tuesday May 28, 2019 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home with a celebration of Irmgard's life to immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Hampton-Veterans Memorial Gardens. Friends and family are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com for a full obituary and to share memories and words of condolence with the family.Arrangements are under the care of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton VA 23666.
Published in Daily Press on May 22, 2019
