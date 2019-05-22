|
Irmgard F. Bryan, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister died on May 26, 2019 at the age of 92.The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m. Tuesday May 28, 2019 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home with a celebration of Irmgard's life to immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Hampton-Veterans Memorial Gardens. Friends and family are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com for a full obituary and to share memories and words of condolence with the family.Arrangements are under the care of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton VA 23666.
Published in Daily Press on May 22, 2019