Irvin "Buddy" Holzsweig, 93, of Newport News passed away peacefully April 15, 2020, at his home. Born in Portsmouth, Va., to Fannie Banks and Philip Holzsweig, Buddy grew up in Newport News within a close community of family and friends.
From his first job at age 14 as a Paramount Theatre usher until his last as a product sampler at Costco at age 87, Buddy valued work. He attended Newport News High School during World War II and entered the Army at age 18. As an entertainment specialist, he served in General MacArthur's music corps in Tokyo, Japan, playing the drums for dignitaries and military events. Upon returning home, Buddy continued drumming in numerous bands at local clubs and venues, including the Saturday night "Dime a Dance" events at Buckroe Beach, and the American Legion Drum and Bugle Corp.
As vice-president of Golden Foods, Buddy's professional career consisted of more than 40 years in the snack food business. He served as president of the Tidewater Food Dealers Association (Man of the Year 1987) and the GMRA of Tidewater. Buddy was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason with Warwick Lodge 336 and a member of the Shrine Club and Oriental Band (president 1981). Buddy was a member of Temple Sinai for more than 50 years and named Man of the Year in 1975.
Buddy enjoyed playing golf and keeping up with news in his hometown. He said he read the obituaries every day to make sure he wasn't in them. Though quiet in demeanor, Buddy's love for his family was evident in all that he was. Always kind, patient and selfless, he was everybody's "buddy."
Having lived such a long life, Buddy said goodbye to many of his dear relatives and friends. Buddy is survived by his loving family: Lorraine, his wife of 58 years; daughters Elisa Finneran (Pat) and Linda Grovenburg (Virgil); son Gary Klatz (Ruth); grandchildren Alex Finneran, Carly Finneran, Paul Berger and Sara Berger Meloni; great-grandchildren Brooke, Micah, Gabi and Ryan; sister, Regina Weinstock; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to current conditions, a private graveside service will be held at the Jewish Cemetery of The Virginia Peninsula and a Celebration of Life gathering will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Temple Sinai (Newport News) or . Arrangements under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 19, 2020