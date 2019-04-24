Irving Earl Lawson Jr, 91, died peacefully at home with his family on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. A native and lifelong resident of Hampton. He was preceded in death by his wife and sweetheart, Iola, after 63 years of marriage. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Nancy Page & Irving Earl Lawson, Sr. and his sister, Ann Page Hanson (Richard). Earl is survived by his daughters, Nancy L. Allen and husband Don, and Anne L. Smith and husband Jay; grandchildren, Donald Allen III (Lolita), Jane Imperatore (Brant), Chuck Niedermayer (Lindsey), and Mary Lauren Smith; and great grandchildren, Michael, Brittany, Kaitlyn, Amory, Mac, Nate, Iola and Ruby.Earl graduated from Fork Union Military Academy and attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute (Virginia Tech) before joining the Navy to serve in WWII. Upon his return from the Navy, Earl joined his father in the family business, E.T. Lawson. He worked into his late eighties, retiring in July of 2016. And, he was able to fulfil his dream of seeing E.T. Lawson enter its' 100th year in business. A member of First United Methodist Church, Earl was a longtime member of the Men's Bible Class. He was also a member, past president of the Hampton Rotary Club where he was also a 2-time recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow award. Earl was a member of the masonic lodge, a 32nd degree Mason, Shriner, and member of the Jesters. He served on the board of Crestar Bank and Harbor Bank in Hampton and helped raise money for the Hampton History Museum. He was also a member of the Hampton Yacht Club, the James River Country Club, and the Hampton Roads Assembly.As an "Old Hokie" football fan, he spent his entire adult life on fall weekends in Blacksburg supporting Virginia Tech football, allowing for many good times with family and friends.The family will receive friends Friday from 5:00-6:30 p.m. at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton. A memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 am, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at First United Methodist Church by Rev. Candace Martin. The burial will precede the memorial service at Parklawn Cemetery for family and close friends at 9:30 a.m.The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be sent to First United Methodist Church, 110 E. Queen St, Hampton, VA 23669; ICM, 1901 N. Armistead Avenue, Hampton, VA 23666, or . Published in Daily Press on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary