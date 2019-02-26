|
Irving Robert Bowen, 82, died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at Riverside Regional Medical Center. A native of Baltimore, MD, Irving was a peninsula resident for the past 48 years. He retired from Siemens in 2000 as an Electronic Technician with 40 years of service. Irving was a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church and the Elks Lodge #315.He was predeceased by his daughter, Sharon Farris, and is survived by his wife of 63 years, Charis "Cass" Bowen of Newport News; his son, Bob Bowen of Jacksonville, FL; his daughter, Denise Bowen of Newport News; five grandchildren, Mandy West, Tony Lane, Jr., Todd Durben, Lindsey Kavallar, and Charisse Lane; and five great-grandchildren, Elyssa Ballard, Brandon West, Destiny Lane, Piper West, and Kai Durben. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 6:00pm, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at the Weymouth Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00pm Friday, March 1, 2019 by The Rev. Mike Ramey at the Weymouth Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be in Peninsula Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 26, 2019