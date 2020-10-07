Irving Weinstein passed away on 10/5/2020 at the age of 93. Irving was born in Baltimore, MD to Mollie and Nathan Weinstein and grew up in Bassett, VA. He received a degree in Aeronautical engineering from Virginia Tech and served in the Air Corps during WWII.
He joined NASA (then NACA) doing testing, analysis, and reporting test results on the heat shield systems for the Mercury, Gemini and Apollo space programs as well as the space shuttle tile systems, retiring from NASA after almost 34 years.
Irving enjoyed many sporting activities, especially golf where he had two holes-in-one. His favorite activity was playing duplicate bridge where he became a Gold Life Master and was a regional tournament director.
Besides his parents, Irving was predeceased by his wife of 13 wonderful years, Anne, and his sister, Esther Obstler. Survivors include his children, Ron Weinstein, Gary Weinstein (Ruth Rozen), Randi Kitchen (Wally), and David Weinstein (Kate); their mother, Sandra Ancell; step-daughter, Debra Lewis; sister, Rhona Bertman (Marty); and grandchildren, Zoe, Joshua, and Melanie; as well as nieces and nephews, Marc, Nathan (Kathi), Neal (Joyce), Mona (Bruce), Claire (Keith), and Mitchell; and cousin, Sheila (Mark).
Irving was a longtime member of B'nai Israel Congregation where he served a term as President and was on the Board of Directors. He later became a member of Rodef Sholom Temple.
A graveside service will be held and officiated by Rabbi Dror on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Jewish Cemetery of the Virginia Peninsula on Kecoughtan Rd. in Hampton. Guests are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rodef Sholom Temple building fund or to a charity of your choice
.
Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.