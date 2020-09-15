1/1
Isaac Banks Jr.
1940 - 2020
Isaac Banks Jr. a.k.a Buster, 80 years old, of Hampton, VA passed away on Thursday September 10th, 2020.

Buster was born in Hampton, VA on May 27th, 1940. He graduated from Phoenix High School and continued his schooling at Norfolk State University.

Buster worked as a firefighter at the VA Hospital in Hampton for many years before he retired in 1989. He enjoyed hanging with the fellows while eating a hamburger at his favorite McDonalds.

Buster is survived by his son Mark Banks, daughter in law, Michelle Banks, Evetta Williams and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Buster is preceded in death by his mother and father Evelyn Paige Banks Brown and Isaac Banks Senior.

The Graveside Service will be held 11:00am Thursday September 17th at Hampton Memorial Gardens. Rev. Dr. Billy J. Hill of Queen Street Baptist Church will be officiating. Visitation will be held from 12pm - 6pm on Wednesday September 16th at Perkins Funeral Home.

In lieu of Covid-19, we ask that everyone to wear a mask and respect everyone's space and keep 6 ft' distance. We do encourage everyone to stay in their cars for the graveside service.


Published in Daily Press on Sep. 15, 2020.
