North - Issac Smith Jr., 69, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020. He was affectionately known as 'Fig' or 'Sonny Boy' by family and friends. He was an employee of the College of William and Mary dining services for over 30 years. He is survived by two sisters, Joyce A. Cosby (Roy) and Marguerite Brooks (Robert); one brother, Harold Smith and a host of other relatives and friends. The viewing will be 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at J.K. Redmond Funeral Home. The graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Emmaus Baptist Church Cemetery, North.



