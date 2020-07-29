1/1
Ivory C. Claude
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ivory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ivory Claude transitioned to take her final resting place on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Family surrounded her in love at her home. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, 3-6 p.m., C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Newport News. Life celebration will be Friday, July 31, 2020, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. viewing, 12 p.m. service, New Hope Baptist Church, Hampton. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seating is limited. Service live streaming on Queen Street Baptist Church's Facebook page. Interment immediately after service at Hampton Memorial Gardens, all are welcomed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Service
12:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
(757) 245-4391
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved