Ivory Claude transitioned to take her final resting place on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Family surrounded her in love at her home. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, 3-6 p.m., C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Newport News. Life celebration will be Friday, July 31, 2020, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. viewing, 12 p.m. service, New Hope Baptist Church, Hampton. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seating is limited. Service live streaming on Queen Street Baptist Church's Facebook page. Interment immediately after service at Hampton Memorial Gardens, all are welcomed.
Published in Daily Press on Jul. 29, 2020.