Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.K. Redmond Funeral Home
3632 Lewis B. Puller Memorial Highway
Shacklefords, VA 23156
804-785–3342
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.K. Redmond Funeral Home
3632 Lewis B. Puller Memorial Highway
Shacklefords, VA 23156
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.K. Redmond Funeral Home
3632 Lewis B. Puller Memorial Highway
Shacklefords, VA 23156
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Hockley
Resources
More Obituaries for Ivy Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivy M. Phillips

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ivy M. Phillips Obituary
Shacklefords - Ivy Marie Randall Phillips, 79, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at her residence. She is survived by her two sons, Amos and Kelvin Phillips; her two daughter, Ivy and Pamela; eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. The funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Hockley. Interment in the church cemetery. The viewing will be 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday at the J.K. Redmond Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ivy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -