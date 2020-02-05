|
|
Shacklefords - Ivy Marie Randall Phillips, 79, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at her residence. She is survived by her two sons, Amos and Kelvin Phillips; her two daughter, Ivy and Pamela; eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. The funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Hockley. Interment in the church cemetery. The viewing will be 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday at the J.K. Redmond Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 5, 2020