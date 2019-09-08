|
Ivy Ruth Hebert of Mathews, VA. passed away August 16, 2019. Her last moments were on the beach in Florida with her sister Connie and close friend Maryellen. Her life was marked with unconditional love for family and friends. Ivy was born in Puerto Rico on December 30, 1942 to Patrick Duncan Hebert and Aida Perez. Her father was lost in World War II. Her widowed mother married David Joel Lusse, who with Aida and Ivy's Aunt Mary Perez, raised her. In March of 1964 Ivy married William John Small and suspended her nursing career to raise her two children Jimmy and David in Seaford, VA. It was here she created art, sang in the choir at Grace Episcopal Church, and was a member of the Seaford Yacht Club. On her own in the 1990's Ivy resumed nursing focusing on adolescents and mental health. In her 60's she retired, and with her companion Mary Ellen Powell, moved to Mathews County, VA. to enjoy the beauty of the Chesapeake Bay. Ivy is survived by her sons James Patrick Small of Fork Union VA and, David Braxton Small, of Palmyra, VA, her sister Connie Kohan of Port St. Lucie, FL, her companion Maryellen Powell of Mathew's, VA. and her daughters-in-law Rachel Benham and Stephanie Kelley. Her grandchildren include: Madeline, Spencer, Sydney, Erin and Conner Small, they all have inherited her sense of humor, love of art and music, kindness, and zest for life. She is well loved. A celebration of her life and love of God will be held at the Seaford Yacht Club in Yorktown, Virginia on Saturday, October 5th at 1:00 o'clock. All are Welcome!
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 8, 2019