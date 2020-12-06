1/
J. Edward Peeples
1930 - 2020
J. Edward Peeples, 90, a Newport News native and life-long resident, passed away at his residence at The Chesapeake on December 2, 2020. Edward was born on February 4, 1930, to Paul A. and Elizabeth Wright Peeples. He lived most of his life on 57th Street, attended Stonewall Jackson Elementary School, graduated (Valedictorian) from Newport News High School, Class of 1947, and attended the College of William and Mary, Class of 1952. He served two years in the U.S. Army. Edward's work career spanned 34 years at Newport News Shipbuilding and Dry Dock Company, Atomic Power Division, where he began work on the development of the USS Enterprise and ended his career when the Enterprise returned for overhaul.

From childhood, Edward was a faithful and active member of First Presbyterian Church in downtown Newport News. He was elected and served as Deacon, Elder, taught Sunday School, later sang in the choir, and researched, wrote, and published the "Centennial History of First Presbyterian Church 1883-1983". Following the church's closing, he joined First United Methodist Church, Hilton, where he was active through 2016.

Edward was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Paul and David. He is survived by his nephew, Mark David Peeples, and his sister-in-law, Frances Peeples of Newport News.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., officiated by Rev. David Parker, at Peninsula Memorial Park, Mausoleum Chapel. Facial masks and social distancing will be required.

Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.


Published in Daily Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
