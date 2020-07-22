1/1
J. Hollis Victor McCrea Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share J.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hollis McCrea peacefully passed away on July 19, 2020 at the home he loved for over 32 years in Hampton, VA. He was a member of St. Joseph Church. A lifetime Catholic, he was passionate about reading at daily mass. Second to his strong faith was his fervor for golf and travel. He spent many enjoyable years doing both with his wife, Andrea.

He was predeceased by his father and mother, Hollis Sr. and Gertrude; his sister, Mary Carol; and his first wife, Gerene. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Andrea; daughter, Annmarie Dolson (Ken), Brentwood, California; son, Michael V. McCrea (Lisa), Boerne, Texas; son, Robert S. McCrea (Roxanne), San Antonio, Texas; son, Christopher V. McCrea, Nashville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Robyn, Sean, Jake, Joel and Catalina. He also leaves behind mother-in-law Helen "Muzzie" Kapolka, Scenery Hill, Pennsylvania (Hollis loved her cooking and huge family gatherings); brother-in-law, Dennis Kapolka (Lorraine), Rostraver Township, PA; sister-in-law, Candace O'Shea (Kevin), Wheeling, West Virginia; sister-in-law, Vanessa Martin (Ken), Eighty Four, Pennsylvania; and brother-in-law, Jeff Kapolka (Debi), Centerville, Ohio.

Hollis was born in Anaconda, Montana in 1932. His interest in the Army began as a member of ROTC at the University of Montana. He graduated in 1953 and was commissioned a second lieutenant. His civilian education also includes a Master of Science Degree in Nuclear Engineering from North Carolina State University. Early assignments in Korea and Vietnam toughened him for a long Army career. Hollis has held a wide variety of important command and staff positions proudly rising to the rank of Major General in the Army.

Highlights of 34 years in the Army include service Planning Staff Officer in the office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations and Plans, Washington, DC and commanding an Air Defense Artillery Battalion at Fort Bliss, Texas. General McCrea filled several positions with the Air Defense Artillery Branch of the Officer Personnel Directorate, including duty as Executive Officer.

He completed the Army War College, then served as Deputy Director for Studies and Concepts, Combat Development Directorate, Air Defense School, Ft. Bliss, Texas. He was then sent to Europe where he commanded the 108th Air Defense Artillery Group. While in Germany he also served as Assistant Chief of Staff G-1 (Personnel) with VII Corps.

Key positions at Fort Bliss include Director of Plans and Training, Chief of Staff and finally deputy Commander of the Army Air Defense Center. General McCrea also commanded the Army Element for the North American Air Defense Command, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado. Then he was Deputy Commander for Operations with the 32nd Army Air Defense Command, U. S. Army Europe. His storied Army career ended with retirement at Fort Monroe, VA in 1987. Awards and decorations which General McCrea has received include the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star Medal, and the Meritorious Service Medal (with one Oak Leaf Cluster). He also holds the Army Commendation Medal (with one Oak Leaf Cluster) and the Parachutist Badge.

Sincere thanks to Monsignor Barrett for his home visits, gentle counsel, kind reflections, and spiritual guidance.

Many thanks to our dear friends Lynwood, Javier, Tim and Mike who were always there for him even in difficult times.

In lieu of flowers, memorials and donations may be made in Hollis' honor to St. Joseph Church, 512 Buckroe Avenue, Hampton, VA 23664.

The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 PM on Thursday, July 23 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Avenue, Hampton; a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM, Friday, July 24, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hampton. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
July 23, 2020
Hollis and I served together a number of times. We became really close at Milpercen when he lost his first wife and we loaned him our little Datsun truck for transportation. Chris was just a baby then and Annmarie had to become the family "Mom" and she did so well at it. We will miss that first Christmas card every year and his annual "pull of my chain" over the huge Christmas tree we got from the Lincoln Nat Forrest when our families went up there together from Ft Bliss to cut our trees - must have been about 1982. I also recall coaching one of the boys (I think it was Robert) in baseball at Ft Bliss. We are now in Canyon Lake, TX, not far from where the boys are now. We wish Andrea, Annmarie, Mike, Robert, and Chris God's peace in your loss.
Franklin Alexander
July 22, 2020
I proudly served under Gen McCrea as battery commander at Ft Bliss and Ft Hood TX. He was a great boss and a true Patriot. He shaped my career and I am grateful for his guidance. We always heard from him atChristmas. Actually his card was the first one we received every year. We will miss him.

Ralph Allen
Colonel (Retired)
Ralph Allen
Friend
July 22, 2020
I always enjoyed speaking with General McCrea and looked forward to his visits. It was clear how much he loved his family. He was a kind man.
Linda M Serwatka, MD
Dr. Serwatka
July 21, 2020
Hollis was a great soldier and a good friend for many years. Evelyn and I send our sincere condolences to the entire family.
MG (R) Eugene Fox, US Army
Served In Military Together
July 21, 2020
Dear General McCrae, my life was richer having known you. The years in Darmstadt, Germany, with the 32d AADCOM are unforgettable.
Rest in peace. Walt
Walt Cogan
Served In Military Together
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved