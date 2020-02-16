Home

Ja Hyun Lee Ph.D. Obituary
Dr. Lee was a dedicated, brilliant scientist, a professor of physics, a mentor to many students in USA, Korea, & the International Scientific Society; most of all, he was the most loving father, husband, son and patriarch to the entire Lee family both here in USA and South Korea.

He was a tireless worker who worked until age 80 as a research professor at Vanderbilt University, Hampton University and NASA at Langley in Hampton, VA.

He was greatly loved and admired and respected by all who had a chance to meet or work with him.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Chang Bok Lee; 4 children; 5 grandchildren; a younger brother in South Korea; and many nieces and nephews. He was the epitome of love and wisdom and greatly loved by his family, relatives, and friends in return.

We love you Dad. Rest in peace within the loving arms of our Lord in heaven.

A funeral service will be held at Altmeyer Funeral Home - Denbigh Chapel at 12893 Jefferson Ave., Newport News at 1:30 PM with a committal to rest at Peninsula Memorial Park located at 12750 Warwick Blvd., Newport News at 3:00 PM.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 16, 2020
