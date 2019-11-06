Home

Vincent Funeral Home
9923 Pocahontas Trail
Providence Forge, VA 23140
(804) 966-7075
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Home
9923 Pocahontas Trail
Providence Forge, VA 23140
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Home
9923 Pocahontas Trail
Providence Forge, VA 23140
Jace Tanner Jefferson


2001 - 2019
Jace Tanner Jefferson Obituary
Jace Tanner Jefferson, 18, of Providence Forge, received his wings early Friday morning, November 1st, 2019. He entered this world on February 9th, 2001, the beloved son of Randy and Pamela Jefferson. He graduated from New Kent High School in 2019 and went on to pursue his Real Estate License. He currently was preparing to sit for his boards. He had a bright future as an entrepreneur. His dream was to work in Real Estate Development, the stock market, and Architecture.

Jace was preceded in death by his three grandfathers; Norris R. Jefferson, Sr., Raymond Kaloustian, and Bruce C. Paige, Sr. He is survived by his proud parents, Randy and Pamela Jefferson; loving girlfriend, Haily Patterson; brother, Jeffrey Toney, Jr.; two sisters, Krista Weaver and Maranda Jefferson (Charles); grandmothers, Patricia "PJ" Green, Linda Kaloustian, and Marie Jefferson; two nephews, Riley Gaskill and Carter Currence; four nieces, Rayna Jefferson, Baileigh and Ryleigh Weaver, and Aiylah Currence. He is also survived by aunts and uncles, Karen and James Knighten, James and Kasey Green, Bruce and Holly Paige, Gilbert and Myrtle Jefferson, Iris Clarke; numerous cousins, Candace Dickerson (Brenton), Channing Knighten (Frankie), Noah Knighten (Lauren), Kagan Jones, Copelin and Madison Green, Brittany Day, Haley and Bryce Paige; and many friends including, Alex, Johnny, Shaun, Tate, Anthony, Logan, Dale, Patty, Jason, Wesley, Tyee, Ricky, and Garrett; Coach Danny RVA MMA; as well as numerous friends, coworkers, peers, teachers, and classmates.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday November 9th, beginning at 11 AM with memorial service to follow at 1 PM at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, VA 23140. Family and friends will gather from 3 PM to 5 PM at the Chickahominy Eastern Division's Tribal Center, 2895 Mt. Pleasant Rd. Providence Forge, VA 23140. In lieu of flowers please consider making a small donation in Jace's honor to a cause that is dear to his family at https://www.mpnresearchfoundation.org/where-your-money-goes. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 6, 2019
