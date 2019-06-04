Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 565-1141
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Bruno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack A. Bruno

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jack A. Bruno Obituary
Jack Anthony Bruno, 61, of Williamsburg, VA, passed away on June 2, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances Joan Vaccaro and his father, Myron Anthony Bruno.Jack received his M.Ed. from the College of William & Mary. He also earned a BS in Systems Engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD. Jack served in the U.S. Navy during Desert Storm and retired as a Lieutenant Commander. He was a member of St. Olaf Catholic Church, the American Legion, Cursillo, and the Jamestown/Yorktown Foundation. Jack enjoyed baseball, was a Eucharistic Minister, Sachristen, Liturgical Reader, a Cursillo Rector, Spiritual Director, and co-founded the American Legion Post 1776 baseball team. He was devoted to his family and friends.Jack is survived by his wife, Susan A. Bruno; son, Evan Anthony Bruno (Christina S. Black); stepsons, Jeffrey Gililland (Jennifer Gililland), Ryan Gililland (Cynthia Skala), Michael Gililland (Sarah Gililland); stepdaughter, Jennifer Marzana (Alejandro Marzana); grandchildren, Mateo Marzana, Anna Marzana, Bennett Gililland; brother, John J. Bruno (Cathy Bruno); sister, Rosa C. Bruno Beach (Timothy R. Beach); nieces and nephews, Ian A. Bruno, Christopher Beach (Tammy Beach), Adam Beach (Michelle Beach), Megan Gerbracht (Timothy Gerbracht); and great-nieces, Sophia Gerbracht and Leah Gerbracht.A visitation will be held from 5 PM to 7 PM on Wednesday, June 5 at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 104 Norge Ln, Williamsburg, VA where a memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 6 at 11 AM.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The ALS Association Gift Processing Center, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022. Online condolences may be offered at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
Download Now