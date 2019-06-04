Jack Anthony Bruno, 61, of Williamsburg, VA, passed away on June 2, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances Joan Vaccaro and his father, Myron Anthony Bruno.Jack received his M.Ed. from the College of William & Mary. He also earned a BS in Systems Engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD. Jack served in the U.S. Navy during Desert Storm and retired as a Lieutenant Commander. He was a member of St. Olaf Catholic Church, the American Legion, Cursillo, and the Jamestown/Yorktown Foundation. Jack enjoyed baseball, was a Eucharistic Minister, Sachristen, Liturgical Reader, a Cursillo Rector, Spiritual Director, and co-founded the American Legion Post 1776 baseball team. He was devoted to his family and friends.Jack is survived by his wife, Susan A. Bruno; son, Evan Anthony Bruno (Christina S. Black); stepsons, Jeffrey Gililland (Jennifer Gililland), Ryan Gililland (Cynthia Skala), Michael Gililland (Sarah Gililland); stepdaughter, Jennifer Marzana (Alejandro Marzana); grandchildren, Mateo Marzana, Anna Marzana, Bennett Gililland; brother, John J. Bruno (Cathy Bruno); sister, Rosa C. Bruno Beach (Timothy R. Beach); nieces and nephews, Ian A. Bruno, Christopher Beach (Tammy Beach), Adam Beach (Michelle Beach), Megan Gerbracht (Timothy Gerbracht); and great-nieces, Sophia Gerbracht and Leah Gerbracht.A visitation will be held from 5 PM to 7 PM on Wednesday, June 5 at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 104 Norge Ln, Williamsburg, VA where a memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 6 at 11 AM.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The ALS Association Gift Processing Center, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022. Online condolences may be offered at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com. Published in Daily Press on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary