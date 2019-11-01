Home

Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA
View Map
Jack Anthony McClelland Obituary
Jack Anthony McClelland, 59, passed away at home on October 29, 2019. He was born in Newport News, Virginia and was a resident of Yorktown for 23 years. Jack was a mold prep with Howmet/Alcoa for 33 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Alice Irene McClelland. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Ann McClelland; daughter, Sarah Ann McClelland (fiancé, Kendall Roller); son, Wyatt Reed McClelland (Rachel Bratsveen); grandchildren, Ava Marie Porter and Kinsley LeeAnn Roller; sister, Lynn Alligood (Johnny); brothers, Bernie McClelland (Pam), Melvin McClelland, and Brad McClelland; 10 nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Linda Comer; brother-in-law, Charles Comer; and his best friend and companion, Marley.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Peninsula Funeral Home, followed with a funeral service at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 1, 2019
