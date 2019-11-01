|
|
Jack Anthony McClelland, 59, passed away at home on October 29, 2019. He was born in Newport News, Virginia and was a resident of Yorktown for 23 years. Jack was a mold prep with Howmet/Alcoa for 33 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Alice Irene McClelland. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Ann McClelland; daughter, Sarah Ann McClelland (fiancé, Kendall Roller); son, Wyatt Reed McClelland (Rachel Bratsveen); grandchildren, Ava Marie Porter and Kinsley LeeAnn Roller; sister, Lynn Alligood (Johnny); brothers, Bernie McClelland (Pam), Melvin McClelland, and Brad McClelland; 10 nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Linda Comer; brother-in-law, Charles Comer; and his best friend and companion, Marley.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Peninsula Funeral Home, followed with a funeral service at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 1, 2019