|
|
Jack C. Bright passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. He was a native of Gaffney, South Carolina and had been a resident of Newport News for the past 56 years. Jack retired from the U.S. Army, as a Command Sergeant Major, with 24 years of service, serving in Korea and Vietnam. After retiring from the Army, he worked for the City of Hampton and was retired at the time of his death.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen Bright and his parents, Howard W. and Sarah Mason Bright. He is survived by his sons Donald Bright (Carla) of Surry, David Bright (Anne) of Newport News and step-son Michael Duncan (Judy) of Mooresville, Ind.; his step-daughter, Beverly Wilson of Bloomington, Ind.; brother Charles Bright of Spartanburg, S.C.; as well as grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 14 at 11:00 a.m. at Peninsula Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 12, 2019