Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Warwick Memorial United Methodist Church
38 Hoopes Rd
Newport News, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack H. Thompson


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack H. Thompson Obituary
Jack H. Thompson, 91, of Yorktown, VA. passed away at home on October 14, 2019. Jack was born in Wabash, Indiana on December 14, 1927, to Raymond and Pauline Thompson. He was the oldest of six children. He graduated from Linlawn High school at the age of 17 and immediately joined the Army, where he served for 28 years. He was a Master Aviator, certified to fly both fixed wing and helicopters. His assignments took him all over the world and he was proud to say that he had set foot on five of the seven continents. He received many awards during his Army career.

After retiring from the Army, he went to work for Embry Riddle Aeronautical University as

Director of the Center at the Education Center at Ft. Eustis. He enjoyed working with the military who came to seek his counseling for earning graduate degrees through the Army benefits program. There is no way to know the number of lives he touched during the 46 years he worked with ERAU. Many students contacted him through the years to tell him their success stories and to thank him for not allowing them to drop out of school in spite of overseas deployments and family hardships.

Jack obtained his undergraduate degree from the University of Maryland, his first Masters Degree from the College of William and Mary and his second Masters degree from ERAU at the age of 76. As he always told his students, you are never too old to learn. He continued to work at the ERAU office until he died. Retirement was not in his vocabulary.

He married his high school sweetheart on February 25, 1949 and they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this year. Mary Louise had told Jack before they were married she did not want to be an Army wife. He left the Army for three years, but was not happy in civilian life. During the Korean War he went back on active dury, and for the next twenty-five years, she devoted herself to being the best wife and mother in support of his decision. It was a good life and there were no regrets.

He was preceded in death by his parents and survived by his loving wife, Mary Louise, two daughters, Elizabeth Stabnow, and Cheryl Thompson, a granddaughter, Jacqueline Stabnow Garrison (Robert), three sisters, Mary Lou Diefenbaugh, Susie Summers (Bernie), Phyllis Coppock, and two brothers, Pat Thompson (Karen) and John R. Thompson( Susan), along with many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Warwick Memorial United Methodist Church, 38 Hoopes Rd, Newport News, VA 23692 at 11 am, with a reception immediately following the service. Interment will take place at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Amory Funeral Home, 410 Grafton Drive, Grafton, VA. 23692. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Building Fund at Warwick Memorial United Methodist Church.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Amory Funeral Home
Download Now