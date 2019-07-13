Jack Howard "Mad Jack" Dotterer, CW5, U.S. Army Retired, passed away on June 22, 2019 at age 68 at Hospice House of Williamsburg following his last epic battle with cancer. Jack was born in Monmouth, New Jersey on October 11, 1950 to the late John and Martha Dotterer. He was preceded in death by his late wife Pat and his beloved daughter Molly.



Jack is survived by his brother Jon, Jon's wife Carol, and their children Jon and Jean; his brother Joe, Joe's wife Roxanne, their daughters Toni and Courtney and Courtney's fiancé Jack Dechow; and Joe's daughter Jennifer Ayers, her husband Derrick, and their children Aiden and Addison.



Jack's memory will also be cherished by his wife and companion of 21 years, Kathleen and her daughter Erin, Erin's sons Jacob and Zachary; her daughter Shiloh, Shiloh's husband Danny, and their children Dillion, Damon, Alexandra, Giada, and bonus "grandson" Jason. Jack and Kathy's first great-grandchild, Avani Antonella, is due on August 8th to Damon and his partner Jenniffer Davila. His beloved four-footed companions, Eika and Oscar, will miss belly rubs and bananas.



Jack faithfully served 31 years in the United States Army. He graduated flight school in 1969 and was immediately deployed to the Republic of Vietnam, where he flew over 1,000 hours supporting combat operations. Upon returning to the United States, he was assigned to Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD as a Systems Test Pilot where he conducted flight tests on emerging aviation technologies. In 1973, Jack redeployed to the Republic of Vietnam supporting two international organizations involved in the Paris Cease-Fire Accords. After his departure from Vietnam, Jack served tours in Germany, Fort Campbell, KY, and Camp Casey, Korea, serving as a pilot-in-command and aviation maintenance officer.



In 1984, CW5 (R) Dotterer assessed for and was assigned to Charlie Company (Ghostriders), becaming a plank holder in Task Force 160, the predecessor to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (SOAR). Jack served six years with the Ghostriders as an aviation maintenance officer and aviation maintenance platoon leader. He was also a maintenance test pilot in C/158 TF 160, now known as C Co 1/160th SOAR. In 1990, he was selected to serve in the 160th SOAR's "skunk works", the Systems Integration and Management Office (SIMO). During his nine years in SIMO, Jack served in the project office for the MH-60L/MH-60L DAP and was instrumental in developing, testing, and fielding numerous helicopter technologies for the 160th SOAR. His contributions to Army Aviation technologies are still used today. Jack retired from the US Army December 31, 1999 with over 5,000 flight hours and numerous awards and decorations, as well as participating in numerous operations, including Operation Urgent Fury, Operation Earnest Will, and Operation Prime Chance.



Upon his retirement from the U.S. Army, Jack began his second career as a Senior MH-60 Program Integrator with Cruz Associates, Inc., supporting the 160th SOAR's aircraft modernization programs. For 17 years, Jack performed in leadership and technical expertise roles for Cruz, providing 160th SOAR soldiers with the finest aviation equipment in the world.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in Jack's name to the Nightstalkers Association, www.nsa160.com; Hospice Support Care – Williamsburg, www.williamsburghospice.org; or the Humane Society. Arrangements are under the care of Nelsens Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenswilliamsburg.com. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date. Published in Daily Press on July 13, 2019