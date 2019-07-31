|
|
Jack Louis Liberty, Jr. (Lou), passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019. He was born and raised in Hampton, Virginia. He graduated from Hampton High School in 1948, where he was on both the basketball and track teams. After graduating, Lou was employed by the Newport News Shipyard and Dry Dock Company, and graduated from the Apprentice School in 1952. During his tenure at the Apprentice School, he played on the basketball and football teams and ran on the track team. During his employment, he was awarded the Niels Christiansen Craftsmanship Award and he was a member and officer of the Steel Founders Society. He retired in 1993 as Manager of the Foundry and Pattern Shop.
Lou was a member of North Riverside Baptist Church. After retirement, Lou spent many years on the golf course which was one of his favorite pastimes.
Lou is preceded in death by his parents, Jacob Louis Liberty, Sr. and Alma Wingfield Liberty, and sisters, Alma Brinn, Maxine Wasdell and Virginia McDermon. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 61 years, Thelma Whitt Liberty; son, Jack Louis Liberty III (Debbie) of Orlando FL; daughter, Martha Anne Liberty Cyr (Brian) of Richmond, VA; grandsons, Jacob and Luke Liberty, and Eric and Clay Cyr; sister, June Clopton; brother, Charles Liberty; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank their family and friends for their love and support, especially Sarah O'Dorisio for her many years of kindness, generosity and friendship.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or .
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, August 2, at North Riverside Baptist Church, 311 Selden Road, in Newport News. Interment will follow at Peninsula Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press on July 31, 2019