Jack Paden was born December 22, 1931. He died peacefully August 11, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by one child Robert Day Jr. (Shirley) and his nephew Les Hetrick. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Elizabeth Moses (Randy), Kathy Drummond, Karen Darling, Jason Day (Katharine), Ryan Day (Tracey). He has 10 great grandchildren, Rachel Drummond (Marissa), Laura Moses (Chris), Annabelle Moses (Logan), Adeline Day, Rebekah Kohl (Kit), Joshua Day, Nathaniel Day, Susanna Day, Andrew Day and Abigail Day. He has one great great grandchild Abbi Wachal. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Lauris, his child Meridyth Martin, son-in-law Jim Darling and great grandchild Shannon Drummond Wachal. Jack was loved by everyone who knew him. He served in the Air Force. He loved traveling the world, flying small planes and sailing the mighty seas. The family will gather later in the year to bury Lauris and Jack together in Ohio.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 23, 2020.
