Jack R Marahrens of Williamsburg, Virginia passed away peacefully at home on November, 26th 2020. Jack was born January 12th, 1931 in Plainfield, New Jersey. He graduated from The University of Virginia in 1953, and served in the The United Stated Marine Corps 1953-1955. He was employed by Dow Chemical/BASF. After retiring he donated his time to numerous organizations including Williamsburg Heritage Humane Society, Housing Partnership of Williamsburg, and the Charleston S.C. Aquarium, as well as being a member of Williamsburg Toastmasters. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Lorna (Elliott), brothers Edson and Robert, his wife Joan (Gildea) and his grandson Wil Lucy. He is survived by his children Jack (Joyce), Bob (Diana), Tim (Laura Dinehart), Joan (Tony) Lucy, and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He loved animals, music, and auto racing. He was a kind and generous man. There are no services at this time, a memorial may be held at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to Williamsburg Heritage Humane Society, Sentara Hospices Services or Children's Hospital of the Kings Daughter (CHKD) Stuttering Therapy (601 Children's Lane, Norfolk, VA 23507).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store