Jackie Lynn Steele Haas of Longwood, Florida, died peacefully at home on September 19, 2020, after a long illness. She was born on August 18, 1961, in Frankfurt, Germany, and spent her younger years in Newport News, Virginia. She moved to Longwood after marrying Andy Haas in June 1998.
Jackie was a graduate of Warwick High School and received her bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Phoenix. She ran a private bookkeeping service in Longwood for many years and was active as a Girl Scout troop leader and cheer coach for Pop Warner. She also volunteered as an award-winning dividend at Wekiva Elementary School, as a treasurer for the Teague Middle School band and Lake Brantley Band Boosters, and in the front office and clinic at Rock Lake Middle School. She enjoyed the beach, craftwork, and spending time with her granddaughter, Abby.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Dana Nicole Sampoux (Koen), Kimberly Erin Spiers, and Caroline Margaret Haas; one granddaughter, Abigail Elise Sampoux; her parents, Bob and Robbie Steele; six siblings and their families, Jeane Fink, Judy Hurley, David Steele, Jennie Little, John Steele, and Carrie Petley; her sister-in-law, Karen Steele; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends. She was predeceased by her brother, Bob Steele Jr.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on October 3 at First United Methodist Church in Apopka, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Wounded Warrior Project
at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/
.