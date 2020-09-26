1/1
Jackie Lynn Haas
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jackie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jackie Lynn Steele Haas of Longwood, Florida, died peacefully at home on September 19, 2020, after a long illness. She was born on August 18, 1961, in Frankfurt, Germany, and spent her younger years in Newport News, Virginia. She moved to Longwood after marrying Andy Haas in June 1998.

Jackie was a graduate of Warwick High School and received her bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Phoenix. She ran a private bookkeeping service in Longwood for many years and was active as a Girl Scout troop leader and cheer coach for Pop Warner. She also volunteered as an award-winning dividend at Wekiva Elementary School, as a treasurer for the Teague Middle School band and Lake Brantley Band Boosters, and in the front office and clinic at Rock Lake Middle School. She enjoyed the beach, craftwork, and spending time with her granddaughter, Abby.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Dana Nicole Sampoux (Koen), Kimberly Erin Spiers, and Caroline Margaret Haas; one granddaughter, Abigail Elise Sampoux; her parents, Bob and Robbie Steele; six siblings and their families, Jeane Fink, Judy Hurley, David Steele, Jennie Little, John Steele, and Carrie Petley; her sister-in-law, Karen Steele; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends. She was predeceased by her brother, Bob Steele Jr.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on October 3 at First United Methodist Church in Apopka, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Wounded Warrior Project at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
First United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved