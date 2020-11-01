Jackie Melvin Smith, a resident of Newport News Nursing and Rehab (dad's hotel) passed in his sleep to Heaven at 3 am on October 30, 2020. He was born on June 25, 1938 to his late parents, Will T Smith and Margaret C Patterson. Jack's parents divorced so he quit school in the eighth grade to help support his four siblings: William, Mary Pat, Geneva and Sam. Later, his father remarried eventually adding two more children to the group Emma Gene and Will T. At age 17, Jack enlisted in the US Air Force where he served our country for 8 years. Jack lost his second son, Jerry on December 5, 2010 and his wife Carolyn on September 28, 2014 and at that time moved from Houston, Texas to Gloucester, Virginia with his first born. He is survived by all his siblings; son Jack (Susan); daughter Linda (Jim); grandchildren Jackie Jr. (Marie), Jill (Will), Alan (Jamie); great-grandchildren Caitie, Destyni, Lauren, Madelina, Justin, Taylor, Ty; and great-great-grandchild Harper. The family will be receiving friends on Sunday from 4pm to 6pm at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 12893 Jefferson Ave, Newport News, VA 23608. The funeral will be held at World Outreach Worship Church, 1223 Shields Rd, Newport News, VA 23608-2062 on Monday at 6pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a tribute at Treasured Memories Community Funding.



