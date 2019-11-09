|
|
Jackie Steve Rhea, 67, a US Army Veteran of Mineral, VA passed away on November 1, 2019 at his son's home in Panama City, Florida. Jackie was born on December 12, 1951 in Hampton, Virginia. Jackie retired from Verizon, Fredericksburg after 28 years. He enjoyed going out to eat, and playing Santa Clause for local restaurants and friends when having family events. But what he enjoyed most was his 4 grandchildren. He is survived by his two sons Ryan Rhea (Stephanie), and Sean Rhea; grandchildren Justin, Elizabeth, Matthew, and Kaitlyn; siblings Johnny Rhea (Ida), Brenda Holland (Patrick) and brother in law Charles Dail; He was preceded in death by his parents Palmer and Marion Rhea; siblings Paul Rhea (Shirley), Dian Dail, Jerry Rhea (Melinda). He was loved unconditionally by us all and especially his nieces. A Memorial Service celebrating his life will be held at Parklawn Funeral Home in Hampton, VA on Sunday the 10 of November at 2pm
Published in Daily Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019