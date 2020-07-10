1/1
Jacob Matthew Dore
1995 - 2020
Jacob Matthew Dore, 24, a lifelong resident of Hampton, went home to be with Jesus on Friday, July 3, 2020.

Born on September 5, 1995, a student at Hampton Christian High School, finishing up his senior year, Class of 2015 at Phoebus High School.

Jacob was well known for his love of Jesus, being a peace keeper, ability to see the best in everyone, a lover of animals, a genuine friend that never knew a stranger, a Gentle Giant. He was great with children, loved his nieces and nephew more than anything. He had a huge heart and put everyone before himself. To know Jacob, was to love him.

Jacob was preceded in death by his Nanny and Pop-Pop, Richard "Jerry" and Barbara Dore; Mimi, Jean Williams; niece, Molly Wolkowich; and special Aunt, April Gupton. Left to cherish his beautiful memory is his mother, Michelle Dore; father, Richard "Matt" Dore; grandfather, John M. Jenkins; brothers, David Leatherman (Ellen), Sean Wolkowich (Brooke); niece and nephew, Madi and Jamison Wolkowich; aunt, Dana Holland; uncles, Jim Holland (Benee), Bobby Jenkins, Kevin Jenkins; cousins, Chris Stowell, Josh and Nathan Jenkins, LiL Bobby Jenkins, Bailey, Aidan, Rowan, and Keagan Holland.

The family will receive friends 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Liberty Baptist Church with a celebration of Jacob's life to begin at 2:00 PM at the church. Interment at Parklawn Memorial Park with a reception to follow at 4:30 PM at the Warwick Moose Lodge, 1711 Warwick Moose Lane, Newport News 23606. (All are welcome)

Memorial donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Hampton Christian High School in memory of Jacob M. Dore.


Published in Daily Press on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Liberty Baptist Church
JUL
11
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Liberty Baptist Church
JUL
11
Interment
04:30 PM
Warwick Moose Lodge
Funeral services provided by
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
7578274670
