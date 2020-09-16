SPC Jacob Nicholas Raines, 20, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020. Born in Newport News, he was a graduate of Gloucester High School. He was a gifted athlete. He was the captain of both his high school swim team and wrestling team and spent his summers leading the Glendale Gators swim team; eventually becoming the head swim team coach. His swimming abilities led him to join the U.S. Army where he became a diver, 74th Engineering Diving Detachment, 92nd Engineer Battalion to Joint Base Langley-Eustis, VA. He was a born leader, devoted son, loving brother, fun and engaged uncle with a huge sense of humor. He cheered on his favorite teams, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburg Penguins. The World has lost a truly beautiful soul…"Deep Sea".



He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Teresita Raines. He is survived by his father, Edwin "Eddie Raines; his mother, Dierdre Rubsamen and her husband, Theodore Rubsamen, III; his grandparents, Ann and Arthur Russnow; his siblings, Alexis Earls of Farmvillle, NC, Madalin Spencer and her husband, Ryan of Humboltd, CA and Joshua Raines and his wife, Erika of Sigonella, Italy; his stepsisters, Sophia and Tess Rubsamen and his nieces and nephews, Lily, Isabella, Jase and Lucille.



The family will receive friends on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 12:00- 2:00p.m. at Weymouth Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 3:00p.m. at Peninsula Memorial Park with Military Honors. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.



