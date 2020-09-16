1/1
JACOB NICHOLAS RAINES
SPC Jacob Nicholas Raines, 20, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020. Born in Newport News, he was a graduate of Gloucester High School. He was a gifted athlete. He was the captain of both his high school swim team and wrestling team and spent his summers leading the Glendale Gators swim team; eventually becoming the head swim team coach. His swimming abilities led him to join the U.S. Army where he became a diver, 74th Engineering Diving Detachment, 92nd Engineer Battalion to Joint Base Langley-Eustis, VA. He was a born leader, devoted son, loving brother, fun and engaged uncle with a huge sense of humor. He cheered on his favorite teams, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburg Penguins. The World has lost a truly beautiful soul…"Deep Sea".

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Teresita Raines. He is survived by his father, Edwin "Eddie Raines; his mother, Dierdre Rubsamen and her husband, Theodore Rubsamen, III; his grandparents, Ann and Arthur Russnow; his siblings, Alexis Earls of Farmvillle, NC, Madalin Spencer and her husband, Ryan of Humboltd, CA and Joshua Raines and his wife, Erika of Sigonella, Italy; his stepsisters, Sophia and Tess Rubsamen and his nieces and nephews, Lily, Isabella, Jase and Lucille.

The family will receive friends on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 12:00- 2:00p.m. at Weymouth Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 3:00p.m. at Peninsula Memorial Park with Military Honors. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Weymouth Funeral Home
SEP
21
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Memories & Condolences
September 15, 2020
September 15, 2020
No words can describe the smiles that he put on everyone’s face at 4 am during practice. He made the team a family. We will always cherish him as our captain and friend. He will never be gone from our hearts.
Savannah Rose
Classmate
September 15, 2020
I am so sorry for you son, my hearts is broken seen you going through this sad and difficult time. Praying for you and your beautiful family. RIP
Nikki Fossella
Friend
September 15, 2020
September 15, 2020
You will be missed??Im so happy I got to meet you and your family my condolences to the family the lord has a handsome young man..
Melisa Ramos Acosta
Friend
September 15, 2020
September 15, 2020
September 15, 2020
Ted and Dierdre, I am so very sorry for this heartbreaking loss. Prayers for your healing.
Alexandria (Sasha) Forte-Nijssen
Coworker
September 15, 2020
Our hearts are so incredibly heavy today as our family lost a big brother. The moment Jacob came into our lives at Glendale Pool, he was a shining light. He was a teammate, a mentor, a coach, and the best big brother you could ever have for your children. They say it’s not how long you live, but how well. Jacob Raines lived well. We will never forget his contagious smile, endless enthusiasm, and uplifting spirit. The Krikorian family is so grateful you came into our lives. May you rest in peace.
The Krikorian Family
Friend
September 15, 2020
Deirdre, I am so sorry for the loss for you and your family. May God watch over you.
Todd Filer
September 15, 2020
Our family sends our deepest sympathy for your loss. We will keep your family in our thoughts.
Elizabeth Duke
Acquaintance
September 15, 2020
Our family sends our deepest sympathy for your loss. We will keep your family in our thoughts. Beth Duke
Elizabeth Duke
September 15, 2020
It is so hard to put into words the sadness and shock I am feeling with the loss of this young man. He brought so much joy to so many...and even though it has been some years since I have seen him I still remember the wonderful smiles he had everyday while I watched him at his home for his family... I will always remember those wonderful smiles that use to melt my heart so... May God bring you into paradise and may He grace you with the love you have extended to others here on earth...I have asked for prayers for the family and will continue praying for them, asking for God's strength to be given through these sad times in their lives, along with my husband for a very long time...
Deborah L Aydlott
Friend
September 15, 2020
September 15, 2020
Jacob wrestled with my son and was such an inspiration taking Jordan under his wing and becoming a friend and mentor. He was always a joy to be around. He was a great wrestler. We are sorry for your loss of such a great soul and amazing man! Praying for healing for your family and all those that had a chance to meet Jacob.
Tabetha Whitehurst
Acquaintance
September 15, 2020
Jacob wrestled with my son Jordan Whitehurst and was such an inspiration taking Jordan under his wing and becoming a friend and mentor. He was a great wrestler. We are sorry for your loss of such a great soul and amazing man!
Tabetha Whitehursto
Acquaintance
September 15, 2020
September 15, 2020
My deepest condolences, Dierdre. Sending you and your family my ❤Love and prayers for peace in your heart. Love you.
Lynette
September 15, 2020
Jacob had such a sweet, kind heart. He always knew how to make someone laugh when they were down. He made sure you had a smile on your face. He was someone fun to be around, with such a goofy personality. Jacob was someone who was very passionate about swimming, and very athletic. God has gained a sweet angel. prayers and lots of love for the family❤
Old friend
Friend
September 15, 2020
Jacob was the sweetest and funniest boy. He was always a friend to anyone and always gave me a laugh. He was there for me when my mother passed. Prayers and love.
Trinity Muterspaugh
Friend
September 15, 2020
We are so very sorry for your loss! We wish you peace and healing in this time. We will be praying for your family.

Kelli & Cory James (Shotz & Pretty Boy)
Kelli James
Friend
September 15, 2020
You will forever be loved and missed! Thank you for staying real and true. I will never forget you and you will always be one of my favorite gator! RIP and I know you will “never skip leg day”

Love you forever,
Clayton, Cris, Jordan, Preston and Landon
Cristin Robens
Friend
September 15, 2020
Oh my sweet little baby Flippers. You were one of the funniest privates in the bay and being your DS was always an interesting task. I’ll be seeing you in October while at Eustis, ok? My love, support and deepest condolences to your family. “Pitbulls!”
DS Bondy, M
Served In Military Together
September 15, 2020
The world is a little less bright with the loss of this wonderful young man. We have known Jacob for years through his swimming in the summer and then at the high school. His gift of that smile will be missed. Robert, Nancy, Watkins and Hattie Yeager—Gloucester, VA
Nancy Yeager
Friend
