Home

POWERED BY

Services
R W Baker & Company Funeral Home
11414 General Mahone Hwy
Wakefield, VA 23888
(757) 899-2971

Jacquelin Holt Scarborough


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacquelin Holt Scarborough Obituary
Jacquelin Holt Scarborough, 79, of Wakefield passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on February 9th 2020 in Wakefield, Va.

A visitation was held at R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home in Wakefield, Va. on February 12th from 6-8 P.M.

A celebration of life service was held at Wakefield Baptist Church, February 13th at 11 A.M. Burial followed at the Wakefield Cemetery.

Jackie was born in Surry County to James and Doris Holt on June 10th 1940. She was the wife of Robert L. Scarborough for 61 years. Jackie is survived by two sisters, Nancy Rorrer and Marsha Holt; brother James Earl Holt (Carolyn), brother in law William L. Thomas (Bessie). She is also survived by her daughter Janet Batten (Delk) and sons, Tod (Robin), and Troy (Holly). Surviving grandchildren are Robert (Ashlyn), Lily (Tedd), Shelley (Billy), Rhett (Shannon), and Logan. Surviving great grandchildren include Briar, Emma, Will, Anna, Marleigh and Jake. Jackie is preceded in death by her parents James and Doris Holt, sister, Betty and brother, Bobby. She also had many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Jackie worked at the Bank of Surry for 10 years and the Bank of Sussex and Surry for 25 years. She served Jesus at the Wakefield Baptist Church for many years as a teacher and director of various church programs. She was the heart of her family as she loved serving and cooking for others with a smile on her face.

Donations can be made to Wakefield Baptist Church, P.O. Box 567 Wakefield Va. 23888.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacquelin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -