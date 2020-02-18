|
Jacquelin Holt Scarborough, 79, of Wakefield passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on February 9th 2020 in Wakefield, Va.
A visitation was held at R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home in Wakefield, Va. on February 12th from 6-8 P.M.
A celebration of life service was held at Wakefield Baptist Church, February 13th at 11 A.M. Burial followed at the Wakefield Cemetery.
Jackie was born in Surry County to James and Doris Holt on June 10th 1940. She was the wife of Robert L. Scarborough for 61 years. Jackie is survived by two sisters, Nancy Rorrer and Marsha Holt; brother James Earl Holt (Carolyn), brother in law William L. Thomas (Bessie). She is also survived by her daughter Janet Batten (Delk) and sons, Tod (Robin), and Troy (Holly). Surviving grandchildren are Robert (Ashlyn), Lily (Tedd), Shelley (Billy), Rhett (Shannon), and Logan. Surviving great grandchildren include Briar, Emma, Will, Anna, Marleigh and Jake. Jackie is preceded in death by her parents James and Doris Holt, sister, Betty and brother, Bobby. She also had many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jackie worked at the Bank of Surry for 10 years and the Bank of Sussex and Surry for 25 years. She served Jesus at the Wakefield Baptist Church for many years as a teacher and director of various church programs. She was the heart of her family as she loved serving and cooking for others with a smile on her face.
Donations can be made to Wakefield Baptist Church, P.O. Box 567 Wakefield Va. 23888.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 18, 2020