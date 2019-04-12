Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Michaud
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline A. Michaud

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jacqueline A. Michaud Obituary
Jacqueline Ann Michaud (Born 3/1/30) passed away at the age of 89 on April 10, 2019 at Walter Reed Hospital in Gloucester VA. She was preceded in death by her husband Rudy A. Michaud Sr.; her parent's Frank and Fanny Floyd, and her brother Frank Floyd Jr. Left to cherish so many wonderful memories are her brother William (Bill) Floyd; her sons Rudy and wife Cindy, Ronnie and wife Candy; her grandson Daniel Michaud and wife Denise; granddaughters Hollie Minnick and husband Danny, Heather Balmain and husband Adam, Krisky Amos and husband Chucky and great grandchildren Owen Fostek, Chloe Amos, Jake Minnick, Joey Minnick, and Daniel Minnick. Our family would like to thank everyone at the Gloucester House and Emergency / ICU staff at Walter Reed Hospital for their care and compassion while taking care of our mom. A graveside service will be held at Peninsula Memorial Park at 10 am on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Amory Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.