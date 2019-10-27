Home

R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Jacqueline Dunn
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
R.Hayden Smith Funeral Home - Hampton
245 South Armistead Avenue
Hampton, VA
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
R.Hayden Smith Funeral Home - Hampton
245 South Armistead Avenue
Hampton, VA
Jacqueline H. Dunn


1922 - 2019
Jacqueline H. Dunn Obituary
Jacqueline H. Dunn, 96, died peacefully at home with family on October 23, 2019. Jaqueline was the first of 5 children born to Kate Gregory and Dr. C.D. Hollingsworth in Hampton on November 5, 1922. She was a Hampton resident for 73 years. At age 5 the family moved to Charlotte, N.C. where she attended Charlotte public schools and Queens College.

While living and working in Washington D.C. she met her husband of 49 years F.C. (Peck) Dunn Jr. and they were married in Charlotte, N.C. in 1946.

Her hobbies were cooking, sewing, flower gardening and travel. Jacqueline was a Red Cross and Ladies Auxiliary volunteer, a Girl Scout Leader and worked for C&P Telephone. She worked as a Pre-School teacher at Mary Atkins Christian School, and retired from GSA, US Government. She was a long-term member of Hampton Christian Church.

She was preceded in death by husband Peck Dunn, sisters Pam Florestra, Pat Osborne and brothers Walter and Tom Hollingsworth. She is survived by daughters Patricia Dunn of Suffolk and Carol Thornton of Hampton, granddaughters Penni Tench of Statham GA, Katie Thornton-Wiatt (Dennis) of Maple Valley WA, Kelli Thornton of Yamhill OR, grandson Michael Dickerson of Alabama, and great-grandsons Caleb and Keegan Thornton-Wiatt of Maple Valley, WA; and 17 nieces and nephews.

A funeral Service will be conducted at 11 AM Saturday, November 2, 2019 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home by Pastor David Cox with interment to follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Saturday prior to the service from 10 – 11 AM.

Memorials can be made to Hampton Christian Church, 151 E. Mercury Blvd, Hampton, VA 23669.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 27, 2019
