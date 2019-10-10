Home

Services
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-8871
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
Lying in State
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church East End
3000 Jefferson Avenue
Newport News, VA
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church East End
3000 Jefferson Avenue
Newport News, VA
Jacqueline Hicks Jarrett

Jacqueline Hicks Jarrett Obituary
Jacqueline Hicks Jarrett, departed this life on Friday, October 4, 2019. Jackie was a former teacher in the Hampton City Schools for many years. She is survived by a sister Marilyn H. Smith, two nieces Hope Wright (Willie) and Holly Smith, and other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at First Baptist Church East End, 3000 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News, VA. Viewing is from 1 until 6 pm on Friday at O.H. Smith and Son Funeral Home, 3009 Chestnut Avenue, Newport News, VA. Ms. Jarrett will be placed in the church two hours prior to the service on Saturday.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 10, 2019
