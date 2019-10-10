|
Jacqueline Hicks Jarrett, departed this life on Friday, October 4, 2019. Jackie was a former teacher in the Hampton City Schools for many years. She is survived by a sister Marilyn H. Smith, two nieces Hope Wright (Willie) and Holly Smith, and other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at First Baptist Church East End, 3000 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News, VA. Viewing is from 1 until 6 pm on Friday at O.H. Smith and Son Funeral Home, 3009 Chestnut Avenue, Newport News, VA. Ms. Jarrett will be placed in the church two hours prior to the service on Saturday.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 10, 2019