On April 21, 2020, God called home, Jacqueline "Jackie" Louise. Jackie was the second born to the late Jacob and Pauline Brown Royal of Newport News, VA.
Jackie was devoted in her service to the Lord. She was a life-long member of First Baptist Church Morrison in Newport News; while also worshipping at Emmaus Baptist Church in Mathews, VA. She was known for church involvement, especially her service as "team mom" for "The Word" youth drill team.
Jackie was a proud graduate of Ferguson High School, C/O 1970. She had an accomplished career in customer service, most notably becoming the first black female Division Manager at Roses in Hampton, VA.
In April 1977, Jackie married Howard L. "Butch" Hudgins. Their 43-year union produced four daughters: Eugenia Preston; Natasha Hudgins; Lyndell Geter (Dwayne); and Montrell Hudgins. Jackie's husband, daughters and many others remain to cherish her memory.
A viewing will be held Sunday, April 26th at the funeral home from 4 – 7pm. A private graveside service will be held Monday April 27th at Windsor Gardens Cemetery. A public memorial service will be planned for a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Forrest Brothers Funeral Home, Hudgins.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 25, 2020