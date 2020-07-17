Jacqueline (Jackie) Lillie La Bar, 96, passed away quietly July 15, 2020. She was born in Manhattan, New York on February 1, 1924 to Russian immigrants, Abraham and Bessie Rubin, and was the youngest of 5 children (Anna, Mitchell, Celia, and Sarah). She graduated with highest honors from Hunter College, New York City, in 1943 with a B.A. in Psychology. Shortly after WW 11 ended, Jackie met and married Douglas Jack La Bar, a lifetime illustrator and cartoonist for the U.S. Air Force. In addition to being a military wife, she worked and retired in 1981 from Langley Air Force Base (TAC HQ, War Plans) after 30 years of Federal Civil Service. She later owned and managed flea market concessions in the local area before accepting employment in New York City at her nephew's law firm ( Gair, Gair and Conason). She returned to Hampton in the late 1990's to enjoy full time retirement. Jackie was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening, sewing, playing bridge and poker (well into her early 90's) and was a Stock Market enthusiast.



She leaves behind 2 sons, Gary (Hampton) and Bruce (Kathy) (Poquoson ), as well as two grandchildren, Neel La Bar (Poquoson) and Claire La Bar (Charlottesville) and a great grandson, Cole La Bar (Poquoson). She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. Special thanks and appreciation to DR Yu Kwan Chan at Hampton Family Practice and to the entire staff at The Devonshire (Hampton).



Services will not be held due to COVID-19 restrictions. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association.



