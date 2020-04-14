Home

Altmeyer Funeral Home - Denbigh Chapel
12893 Jefferson Avenue
Newport News, VA 23608
(757) 874-4200
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home - Denbigh Chapel
12893 Jefferson Avenue
Newport News, VA 23608
Jacqueline "Jackie" Long


1933 - 2020
Jacqueline "Jackie" Long Obituary
Jacqueline "Jackie" Long, 86, of Newport News, passed away April 11, 2020. She was born May 19, 1933 in France. Jackie was a devoted wife and mother. She worked for Boulevard Cleaners for many years and was a member of St Jerome Catholic Church. Her greatest passions were her family, church, and working in her garden at home.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband, Donald R. Long; her son, Lance Long; her daughter, Betty Spears; her grandchildren, Greg Spears and his wife, Amanda; her great-granddaughters, Aubrie and Lacie Spears; her siblings, Marie Lueza, Simone Lueza, and Jennette Santre; and nephews, Allen and Bernard Santre.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 15, 10AM to 4PM, at Altmeyer Funeral Home-Denbigh Chapel, 12893 Jefferson Ave., Newport News. A private Mass will be held at her church, St Jerome Catholic Church, followed by interment at Albert G. Horton Cemetery in Suffolk, VA.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.AltmeyerFH.com.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 14, 2020
