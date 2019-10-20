Home

Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Parklawn Memorial Park
Jacqueline M. Clayton


1947 - 2019
Jacqueline M. Clayton Obituary
Jacqueline "Jackie" M. Clayton, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend, departed this life Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in Spring Hill, FL.

Born June 26, 1947, in La Crosse, WI. She moved to Hampton in 1955 where she lived until moving to Florida in 2014 with her dog, Peanut.

She was a floral designer and retired from Jeff's Flowers of Course.

Preceded in death by her father, Jack Gavin; mother, Virginia; and husband, Bill.

She leaves to cherish her memory daughters, Dawn Williamson (Philip) of Holland, OH and Cheryl Mishoe (Keith) of Brownsburg, IN; brothers, Gene Gavin (Grace) and Gary Gavin; five grandchildren, Stephanie, Steven and Corey Mishoe, Nicole and Kendall Williamson; and three great-grandchildren, Evan, Cody and Cole Terry.

A celebration of Jackie's life will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Parklawn Memorial Park.

Arrangements are under the care of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 North Armistead Ave., Hampton, VA 23666.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 20, 2019
