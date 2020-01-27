|
Jacqueline (Jackie) Smith Watkins, 93, widow of Norvell Watkins, passed away November 27, 2019 in Logan, W.Va. She had been a Hampton resident for almost five decades.
Jackie was the eldest child of the late Floy and Horace Smith. She was predeceased by brothers Gerald, Donald and Terry Smith, also, brothers-in-law Herold Fritschle and Bill Curtis and a devoted son-in-law Cliff Hall. Jackie is survived by a special daughter Jan Hall of Chapmanville, W.Va., and a son Eddie Watkins, two grandchildren Sean Bryant and Shannon Maes, and three great grandchildren, also sisters Frankie Fritschle, and Jeannette Curtis, sister-in-law Ellen Smith, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jackie's lifetime career was in banking and with her infectious smile and professionalism, her customers adored her, and she them in return. She was the ultimate optimist and a delight to all who knew her.
Jackie was a Christian and a long-standing member of Chestnut Memorial United Methodist Church in Newport News, Va.
There will be a Remembrance Gathering on February 1, 2020 at 1:00PM at Grace Baptist Chapel, 805 Todds Lane, Hampton, Va. led by the Rev. Ryan Davidson. Please join us as we honor one who lived a life of grace and dignity. Compiled by Sister, Frankie Fritschle
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 27, 2020