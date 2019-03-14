|
Yorktown: Jacquelyn Adams Boykin, 60, died March 11, 2019, at 11:42 p.m. She was preceded in death by her husband, Brad Boykin and mother, Louise Hess Adams. Jacquelyn is survived by her father, Jack and step-mother, Pat Adams, brother, Kevin Adams and wife, Alexa and nephew, Jack Anthony Adams, and numerous aunts and uncles.Funeral service officiated by Reverend Bill West will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Hogg Funeral Home, Gloucester Point. Interment will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.In memory of Jacquelyn the family desires contributions be given to Hospice of Virginia, 9309 Tappahannock Blvd., Tappahannock, VA 22560 or Riverside Walter Reed Convalescent Center, P. O. Box 887, Gloucester, VA 23061. Please visit our website at www.hoggfh.com to share condolences and memories.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 14, 2019